SB Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure

Officers locate suspect after several reports of a man masturbating in public

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 9, 2012 | 3:34 p.m.

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man on suspicion of indecent exposure, lewd conduct and child annoying after several reports of a suspect exposing himself and masturbating in the areas of Quinto Street and Oak Park Lane.

Eric Blain Uzelac
Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls last Thursday, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Eric Blain Uzelac, 42, was arrested at the Mobil gas station at 402 W. Mission St. Harwood said victims and witnesses were taken to the location and positively identified Uzelac in several related incidents.

The first occurred about 8:10 a.m. and involved a female victim who said she was inside her Quinto Street home about 8:10 a.m. when she walked past her back door with a glass window and saw a man laying on a couch on her porch and smoking a cigarette, according to Harwood. When she left the room to get her husband, the suspect left.

In the second incident, about 8:15 a.m., a 15-year-old girl walking to the bus stop at State and Quinto streets reported seeing a man rubbing his genitals over his pants. She said he made a comment to her that she was unable to hear, then she crossed the street and walked home to inform her grandmother.

She told police that when she arrived home, she saw the man standing across the street. The girl’s grandmother found the suspect sitting on a chair on the front porch with his pants down and his penis exposed, and he was masturbating. The woman told police she yelled at the suspect to get off of her porch, and he shouted back with obscenities before leaving.

In the third incident, about 8:50 a.m., a woman returned to her home on Oak Park Lane from walking her dog to find a man standing on the sidewalk a few feet from her front gate with his penis exposed, facing some bushes and masturbating. When she approached her gate, the suspect turned toward her and continued masturbating.

Harwood said Uzelac is homeless and has had previous run-ins with police for minor offenses, but none of which involved sexual activity. Uzelac has a prior conviction for indecent exposure in Manhattan Beach.

He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on two counts of felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction, two misdemeanor counts of lewd conduct, child annoying and prowling. Bail was set at $35,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

