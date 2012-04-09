Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Performing Arts League Launches New Website

Site includes a calendar of events, social media features and a resource section

By Angie Bertucci for the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League | April 9, 2012 | 7:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Performing Arts League is proud to announce the launch of its dynamic new website.

Featuring bold photography of local arts organizations as a backdrop for the calendar of events, and integrated social media features, the new SBStage.org is sure to be a boon to Santa Barbara’s vibrant arts community.

Designed around an active calendar, SBStage.org aims to become a resource for Santa Barbara’s performing artists looking to promote their arts-related events, including music, theater, visual arts and more to an engaged audience. The homepage features integrated social media feeds from members, capitalizing upon free social media strategies already in place. Members will still have the ability to post their own events on the site, but now with more room for dynamic content!

Events on the calendar feature images, information to purchase tickets directly from the venue and space for longer event copy. Members will also enjoy a resource section with video library, photos, workshop materials from SBPAL-sponsored events, and a call board for auditions, jobs and volunteer opportunities. Joining the SBPAL is a fluid process, with options to pay online, or request an invoice.

SBPAL members will be sent an informative how-to document for setting up their listing, and entering new events in this week. Any information uploaded to the original SBStage.org website has been transferred to the new site. Anyone interested in joining the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League is invited to view the new website for more information, and join online.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Angie Bertucci represents the Santa Barbara Performing Arts League.

