Comedienne Wendy Liebman to Emcee State Street Ballet Finale

Company will celebrate the end of its season with Friday's performance/party at Granada

Celebrating its 16th season, State Street Ballet will perform its Grande Finale at 9:30 p.m. this Friday, April 13, at the Granada Theatre.

Featuring works from classic to premieres, this final performance/party of the 2011-12 season will celebrate the scope and diversity of State Street Ballet’s 16 years of exquisite dance and honors its vision of artistic excellence.

The performance will include crowd favorites such as La Sylphide, Sinatra and Tango Rain.

The evening will be emceed by comedienne Wendy Liebman, whose credits include The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show and the Late Show with David Letterman.

Complimentary champagne and desserts will be served throughout the event along with an opportunity to meet and mingle with the artists and choreographers.

Tickets for this special performance are $100, $53 and $28, and are available at the Granada box office. Click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Barbara Burger is a publicist representing State Street Ballet.