Business

Venoco’s Timothy Marquez to Speak at SBTIA Annual Dinner

Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association will meet April 18 in Carpinteria

By Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association | April 9, 2012 | 6:48 p.m.

Timothy Marquez
Timothy Marquez

Timothy Marquez, founder, CEO and board chairman of Venoco Inc., will deliver the keynote address at the Annual Board Meeting and Officer Installation Meeting of the Santa Barbara Technology and Industry Association.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at the Barbecue Company, 3807 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

The cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple. RSVP by this Friday, April 13



Marquez founded Venoco in 1992 in Carpinteria. Venoco is a public independent oil and natural gas producer based in Denver, Colo., with offices in Carpinteria and Bakersfield. The company has been named Business of the Year in three communities in which the company operates.

Marquez is co-founder, along with his wife, Bernie, of the Denver Scholarship Foundation. The foundation’s mission it is to provide college tuition on a financial-needs basis for all Denver public high school graduates, and has made a tremendous difference in the lives of hundreds of high school seniors and their families.

