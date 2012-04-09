VVA Chapter Hosting ‘Welcome Home’ Veterans Barbecue

Community is invited to April 21 event, including music, flag ceremony and Huey Helicopter

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218 Santa Barbara will celebrate Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day with a barbecue at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. with chicken, hot dogs, green salad, beans, garlic bread, potato salad and dessert.

Also enjoy great tunes of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, and a flag ceremony at noon. The Chapter 218 Huey Helicopter will be proudly displayed in the parking lot.

Everyone is invited. Please bring your family and your friends. There will be plenty of free parking.

Proceeds will benefit VVA Chapter 218 Santa Barbara, including a scholarship program for college-age children, the Vance Fund for disabled veterans and the restoration project of the Vietnam-era Huey Helicopter.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 218 Santa Barbara.