Williams to Host Interactive Town Hall Meeting About State Budget

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, invites community members to discuss and ask questions about the proposed state budget during a town hall meeting from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

For the fourth time since taking office in December 2010, Williams is hosting a town hall forum with the nonprofit organization Next 10 to discuss the state budget and have attendees take part in the California Budget Challenge. During the challenge, individuals will have an opportunity to cast their votes on how to solve the budget crisis.

Results from the voting will be available immediately and might spark further discussion.

“People used to be in favor of cuts, but they are increasingly aware that those cuts are vital investments in education and health services for the elderly and disabled,” Williams said. “This forum will help people get an idea of what the options are.”

Share your thoughts on Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed state budget. What do you think of the governor’s ideas to close the $9.2 billion deficit? Would you make the same cuts? Are a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases the best way to solve the problem? Do you support giving voters a choice to vote for a solution? What can be done to spare more cuts to education?

These questions and more can be addressed at Saturday’s town hall forum. Refreshments will be served, but please RSVP by clicking here.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.