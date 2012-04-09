Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Williams to Host Interactive Town Hall Meeting About State Budget

Saturday forum at Goleta Valley Community Center part of California Budget Challenge

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | April 9, 2012 | 9:58 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, invites community members to discuss and ask questions about the proposed state budget during a town hall meeting from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

For the fourth time since taking office in December 2010, Williams is hosting a town hall forum with the nonprofit organization Next 10 to discuss the state budget and have attendees take part in the California Budget Challenge. During the challenge, individuals will have an opportunity to cast their votes on how to solve the budget crisis.

Results from the voting will be available immediately and might spark further discussion.

“People used to be in favor of cuts, but they are increasingly aware that those cuts are vital investments in education and health services for the elderly and disabled,” Williams said. “This forum will help people get an idea of what the options are.”

Share your thoughts on Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed state budget. What do you think of the governor’s ideas to close the $9.2 billion deficit? Would you make the same cuts? Are a mix of spending cuts and revenue increases the best way to solve the problem? Do you support giving voters a choice to vote for a solution? What can be done to spare more cuts to education?

These questions and more can be addressed at Saturday’s town hall forum. Refreshments will be served, but please RSVP by clicking here.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 