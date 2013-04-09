Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Summer Class Schedule Now Online

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | April 9, 2013 | 2:17 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College summer class schedule is now online, and it lists 288 credit classes being offered online and at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers.

Classes include accounting, administration of justice, American Sign Language, business, business information systems and office technology, chemistry, dance, economics, engineering technology, English, history, Italian, math, philosophy, psychology, sociology, speech, viticulture operations and more.

Summer classes are either six or eight weeks long. Registration begins April 29 — register early for best class selection. For complete registration details, important dates and more, read Application and Registration Information on the Apply & Register web page available by clicking here.

The Class Search link is located on the college website home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. You can search by term, subject, time of day, location or credits, among other options.

Registration for credit classes continues through June 21; classes begin June 17.

All students register online via myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/ Drop/Search Classes.

A printed Schedule at a Glance for summer 2013 will be available April 26 at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys and the Five Cities area. It will contain a basic listing of credit classes at the time of publication. However, all students are encouraged to use the online class search for up-to-date information and details.

Summer Community Education classes also begin the week of June 17. Community Education students registering in Spectrum classes may do so online or in person at the Santa Maria campus, building S. For details, call 805.922.6966 x3209 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records at 805.922.6966 x3248.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

