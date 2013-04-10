Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Suffer League Loss to Santa Barbara

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (6-3 overall, 2-1 league) headed to Santa Barbara (7-3, 3-0) on Tuesday, ready to play a Channel League match.

Although still windy, it was not the heavy gales from Monday. The Chargers started off with a few nervous shots, then calmed down as the matches continued. Each player gave everything he had in the 5-13 loss.

Overall, each adapted to his opponent and played smart tennis. We went in with nothing to lose against a No. 6, Division I team. We just wanted to do our best and show improvement over last year. We did.

The Chargers took five sets, one taken by Patrick Corpuz in his second round, and four in doubles, where each line took at least one set. Also, in doubles we saw a lot of action, with volley wars, scrambling and diving for balls, as well as big serves and smashes. In the first round, Mason Casady with Joshua Wang came from a 1-3 deficit against Ryan Chung and Austin Trevillian to take the set.

The atmosphere was upbeat and warm. Way to go, Chargers! A great effort!

Next up for the Chargers is a home match on Wednesday vs. Calabasas, No. 7 in Division I.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Caleb Franzen 0-3; Patrick Corpuz 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Santa Barbara Singles — Graham Maassen 3-0; Morgan Hale 3-0; Jackson Powell 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 1-2; Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 2-1; Alex Yang/Greg Steigerwald 1-2

» Santa Barbara Doubles — Jack Damen/Avery Chernin 3-0; Ryan Chung/Austin Trevillian 2-1; Jake Sutton/Logan Lender 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.