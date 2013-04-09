Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Comedian Bill Burr Bringing Stand-Up Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | April 9, 2013 | 3:39 p.m.

Comedian Bill Burr, who performs more than 300 shows annually and appears in popular TV shows and movies, will bring his stand-up tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Tickets for the show are $25.

After first gaining fame for his recurring role on Comedy Central’s popular Chappelle’s Show, Burr developed a comedic style of uninformed logic that has made him a regular performer on the late-night TV circuit, including Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman and Conan O’Brien’s Conan.

Burr’s first one-hour Comedy Central special, Bill Burr: Why Do I Do This?, premiered in 2008 to rave reviews and is available on DVD. He followed with “The Uninformed Comedy Tour” in 2009 and released his first CD, Emotionally Unavailable.

In 2012, his one-hour comedy special You People Are All the Same debuted on Netflix and is available for download.

He recently appeared in the motion pictures Date Night, starring Steve Carell and Tina Fey, and Stand Up Guys, featuring Al Pacino and Christopher Walken. Burr also has a recurring role on the hit TV show Breaking Bad, and he recently appeared on ABC’s New Girl.

Over the last 10 years, Burr has established himself as one of the finest working comedians in the country, discussing dating, race relations, political correctness and professional sports. Don’t miss an opportunity to see him at the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

