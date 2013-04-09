Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Athletic Teams Receive Academic Awards

The CIF Southern Section has announced the winners of its 2012-13 Team Academic Awards.
The team awards, based on a cumulative grade point average, are presented in 22 sports. Teams are required to have a minimum 3.0 GPA (4.0 scale) in college-prep courses for the first semester of the current school year.
The highest team GPA in each sport determines the winner. Schools are divided into one of two enrollment categories: enrollment of 1,500 or more, or enrollment of less than 1,500.
Dos Pueblos High School
» Softball — 3.78 GPA
» Boys Swimming — 3.65
» Girls Swimming — 3.82
» Girls Tennis — 3.86
» Boys Water Polo — 3.79
San Marcos High School
» Boys Basketball — 3.75 GPA
» Girls Cross Country — 3.94
» Girls Track and Field — 3.91
Congratulations to our student-athletes!
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.