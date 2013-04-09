Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Erinn Lynch Joins Blaze as Santa Barbara-Based Vice President

By Chelsea Hartnett for Blaze | April 9, 2013

Blaze, a nationally recognized public-relations firm that represents leading brands in luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Erinn Lynch.

Erinn Lynch
Erinn Lynch

Lynch joins Blaze as vice president, providing account leadership for hospitality, nonprofit and Santa Barbara-area clients.

With more than 12 years of both in-house and agency experience implementing public relations and marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility, Lynch is a seasoned expert who has served a broad spectrum of industries. She joins the Blaze team from the national nonprofit Dream Foundation, where she held the role of vice president of marketing and corporate relationships, establishing a social media presence, managing partnerships with Fox Sports, Genentech and CKE Inc., and directing media relations that earned features on Dateline NBC, Good Morning America, People and UK Daily Mail.

Prior to the Dream Foundation, Lynch worked for hotel magnate (and beanie baby creator) Ty Inc., and served Blaze’s parent company, Davies, as senior account manager for five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erinn back to the Davies/Blaze family,” said Blaze Executive Vice President and GM Matt Kovacs. “In her time here, Erinn earned a reputation of strong client relationship management, innovative creative direction and keen strategic messaging. We have big goals for her to grow our Santa Barbara presence and her acute understanding of client needs and expectations will be an asset to the agency.”

In business since 1990, Blaze is owned by Davies and is an award-winning, strategic public relations and marketing communications firm with offices and affiliates in Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., and Santa Barbara. Blaze believes in initiating smart conversations that facilitate consumer dialogue with a return to our client’s bottom line. Recent awards include two 2010 PRSA PRISM Awards, the 2011 Communicator Award, and the recipient of two 2011 Hermes Awards.

— Chelsea Hartnett represents Blaze.

