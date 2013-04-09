Jensen Audio Visual Equips City of San Luis Obispo with New Chamber Broadcast System

Recognizing the growing need for high-quality council chamber recordings with the capability to broadcast, Santa Barbara’s Jensen Audio Visual is happy to announce the recent engineering accomplishment for the City of San Luis Obispo.

Now outfitted with a professional NewTek 855 TriCaster, the city can produce events and stream them online and directly to cable companies. The expanded production capability allows viewers to watch high-quality meetings virtually immediately.

The project, long and arduous, did not come easily to a city faced with the current economic challenges.

“When we originally began working with the city, they had an antiquated system. Through the years, and as budget would allow, we helped them along with Band-Aid after Band-Aid,” said Eric Kalpakoff, engineering manager for Jensen Audio Visual. “When they finally had the budget to really make a difference, our reputation for superior custom integration and outstanding workmanship on their projects gave us the opportunity to succeed with their new broadcast system.”

From 3 to 6 p.m. April 25, Jensen Audio Visual and NewTek — a leader in TriCasters, portable live production and Internet video equipment — will host an open house and demo featuring the latest TriCasters on the market. The event is open to the public. To RSVP, call Rebecca Carroll at 805.962.0110.

— Rebecca Carroll is a marketing and communications coordinator for Jensen Audio Visual.