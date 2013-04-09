Letter to the Editor: Margaret Thatcher Was One of a Kind

Last week, the world lost a remarkable leader — former Prime Minister of Great Britain Margaret Thatcher, woman of the century.

Lady Thatcher, with the help of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, left the world a better and more prosperous place. Her influence will reverberate into the 21st century.

Known as the “Iron Lady,” she embodied faith, self-reliance and patriotism, along with a great sense of humor. She changed the course of history and transformed Britain from a failing, sick nation into a respected and economic powerhouse.

Thatcher despised communism and terrorism, and believed that without American leadership the world would be a far more dangerous place. She was credited with persuading President Reagan that he could deal with Mikhail Gorbachev and end the Cold War.

Today, we pay tribute to one of the greatest politicians — ever. She was not afraid to stand up for what she believed.

Sadly, there are few leaders today who have her courage and ability to make the world a better place.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria