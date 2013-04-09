Orcutt School District to Consider Layoffs of 10 Part-Timers

The Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees this week will consider layoffs that would affect 10 part-time employees, most in the physical education and transportation departments.

Faced with uncertain state funding levels, the board will consider a resolution during Wednesday night’s meeting that would lay off six part-time physical education instructional assistants, two part-time bus attendants and one part-time driver. An additional part-time bus driver would also be affected because the district plans not to renew its transportation contract with the Blochman Union School District, a rural school district east of Santa Maria.

Orcutt Superintendent Bob Bush said the district lays off its physical education assistants near the end of every year because the positions are funded partially or fully through school PTAs, since state SIP (School Improvement Program) money is so unreliable.

Normally, the positions are brought back, he said.

“We never know if we’re going to have these or not,” Bush told Noozhawk. “It’s hard on the person, but it’s a yearly thing.”

The two bus attendants ride along to help care for special-education students, and the district is unsure whether next year’s students will require their extra attention, he said.

Less routine, however, is Orcutt not renewing its contract with the 140-student Sisquoc district for the 2013-14 school year in a decision Bush described as “mutual.”

For the past five years, Orcutt has provided a bus to transport some of its in-district and Santa Maria students to attend Blochman. Bush said 65 students are being taken to and from Blochman this year.

The district is hopeful the part-time bus driver could be brought back as well, he said, although the route has never been eliminated before.

“That’s one less route we’re going to have to take,” Bush said. “They’re not contracting with us for next year.”

Blochman officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Orcutt trustees are scheduled to meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the district office board room at 500 Dyer St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.