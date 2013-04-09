Divided Santa Barbara Council Opts Not to Poll City Voters on Possible Tax Measure

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday decided not to move forward with a poll to gauge voter support for a possible tax measure on the November ballot, since the seven members can’t even come to consensus among themselves.

Raising city taxes as a new revenue source has been discussed at several workshops, and the council asked city staff to get bid proposals for a polling study. The proposals came back at Tuesday’s meeting, but right away, Mayor Helene Schneider said she couldn’t support spending money on a poll when there was no consensus among her colleagues.

A “key component” for successful ballot measures is consistent messaging from the council that placed it on the ballot, which “we don’t have,” Schneider said.

Putting a tax increase on the ballot would require four votes, and a sales tax measure would require five votes.

City Administrator Jim Armstrong reiterated that the city most likely has $200 million to $300 million in unfunded infrastructure needs — big items include the $55 million estimated for a new police station and about $100 million just in streets maintenance and repair.

He said a half-cent sales tax increase would generate about $9 million annually. Other possible revenue increases include raising the transient occupancy tax rates, which would increase revenues by about $1.4 million for every extra percent; doubling the business license tax, which would bring in another $2.3 million annually; or increasing the utility users tax, which would bring in another $2.8 million per year if increased by 1 percent.

Schneider also said that the council members firmly against raising taxes should be finding areas to cut as the budget process begins. There’s consensus on the city’s needs, just not how to pay for them, she added.

Councilman Bendy White said the city desperately needs to start funding its infrastructure and other long-term needs, but it’s unlikely that a ballot measure would survive without broad support of the City Council.

“This city has been blessed with having decade after decade of net givers: citizens who give, private, nonprofits, just as we saw with this sculpture out at the Santa Barbara Airport,” he said. “Right now we’re taking from the future, and that’s how I picture this deficit; we are leaving our heirs with deficits. I appreciate that we are also in a real downturn and those two things, you don’t ignore one for the other, but I do ask as this conversation goes forward that we see how we turn this from taking to giving.”

He added that future generations deserve more than “a bagful of loans and run-down buildings.”

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo remained supportive of funding the $30,015 poll by Godbe Research, arguing that the council should “take the temperature of voters” and then decide whether to pursue a ballot measure.

However, the poll was voted down.

Earlier in the meeting, council members unanimously approved the Stark House, a private residence at 1709 Overlook Lane, and the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. as city landmarks. The Stark House was designed by architect George Washington Smith and built in 1928 in the French Normal style, according to urban historian Nicole Hernandez.

The landscape plan was designed by Lockwood de Forest Jr., but current landscaping is completely different, so only the house itself is labeled as historic.

The Veterans Memorial Building has been the subject of debate over whether it should be made into a museum, and archaeology students from UC Santa Barbara recently discovered a prehistoric Chumash kitchen and burial ground underneath the building. The site was found during a required dig for a proposed elevator installation.

The building was designed as a dance hall and later was renovated to its current style. Hernandez said it’s owned by the county and has been designated as a structure of merit since 1983 for its historical significance and Spanish colonial architecture.

Council members also unanimously voted to allow the Santa Barbara Airport to enter an agreement for the Marine Corps tribute public art sculpture planned for the area near the old historic terminal. There is still more review to be done, but the agreement would hand over the right and title of the sculpture to the city. The concept for the project is to honor and tell the story of the Marine Corps Air Station in Santa Barbara and its role in training aviators during World War II.

A sculpture commissioned and paid for by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum & Library Foundation was designed by artist Douglas Lochner and will be installed near the Earle Ovington Terminal. The piece of art is two wings mounted on stainless steel bases, and the wings reach 20 feet tall.

It is “a feat of modern engineering” that will be created from multiple layers of glass tempered together, Lochner said. The two wings will form an archway so people can walk through it.

“It’s designed to work in harmony with the building; it actually pulls architectural elements from it,” Lochner said. “It’s see-through with a small base so as not to compete, but to really enhance the space.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli