Fugitive Suspect in 1988 Santa Barbara Murder Arrested in Mexico

Santa Barbara police announced Tuesday that a fugitive wanted in connection with a 1988 murder that took place on the South Coast has been arrested in Mexico City.

Pedro Alonso Bravo is suspected of killing 24-year-old Bernardo Santos Sierra on Sept. 30, 1988, in front of Bravo’s residence at 1305 Punta Gorda St. in Santa Barbara, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Sierra was shot six times outside the home, and Bravo fled the country for Mexico, where he is a citizen, Harwood said.

Bravo was arrested March 8 in a collaborative effort of Santa Barbara police, the California Department of Justice and the Mexican Procuraduria General de la Republica. He remains in custody in Mexico, Harwood said.

Sierra still has relatives in the Santa Maria area, and they plan to attend a news conference on Thursday, where Police Chief Cam Sanchez will provide an update on details of the case.

