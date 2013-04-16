Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Seeking Applicants for City Advisory Groups

By Deborah Applegate for the City of Santa Barbara | April 16, 2013 | 6:49 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various city advisory groups.

Currently, the city has 31 advisory groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community. The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

The city has 38 vacancies on the city advisory groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the city’s advisory groups, call the city clerk’s office at 805.564.5309. Additional information, including a list of the vacancies and an online application, may be obtained via the city’s website by clicking here (boards and commissions page).

The deadline for submitting applications related to the semiannual recruitment is 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 6.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment to a city advisory group.

Santa Barbara Youth Council applicants are also required to appear for an interview before the SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 and at 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 3. The City Council will make appointments to the city advisory groups on Tuesday, June 25.

— Deborah Applegate is a deputy clerk for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 