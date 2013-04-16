Santa Barbara Seeking Applicants for City Advisory Groups

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various city advisory groups.

Currently, the city has 31 advisory groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community. The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

If you’re an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas and being a part of the city team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

The city has 38 vacancies on the city advisory groups. If you’re interested in serving on one of the city’s advisory groups, call the city clerk’s office at 805.564.5309. Additional information, including a list of the vacancies and an online application, may be obtained via the city’s website by clicking here (boards and commissions page).

The deadline for submitting applications related to the semiannual recruitment is 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 6.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates in order to be eligible for appointment to a city advisory group.

Santa Barbara Youth Council applicants are also required to appear for an interview before the SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 and at 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 3. The City Council will make appointments to the city advisory groups on Tuesday, June 25.

— Deborah Applegate is a deputy clerk for the City of Santa Barbara.