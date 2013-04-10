Santa Barbara County Supervisors Vote Not to Renew Wallar’s Contract

The CEO recently turned down the same position with Orange County over negotiations about compensation

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will not renew the employment contract of county CEO Chandra Wallar when it expires later this year, following a unanimous, closed-session vote on Tuesday.

The board decision, reported during the open session of Tuesday’s regular meeting, sends a clear signal to Wallar, who less than a month ago turned down the same job in Orange County when she was put off by drawn-out negotiations over compensation.

Her contract with Santa Barbara County runs through Oct. 31.

The supervisors reached late Tuesday would not comment on the exact reasons for their decision or whether it relates to Wallar’s recent inklings to leave Santa Barbara.

“Due to the fact that it’s a personnel matter, I’d rather not comment more than what was reported out,” First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal told Noozhawk.

In February, news leaked that Wallar was being considered for the CEO post in Orange County.

Discussions broke down last month when the Orange County Board of Supervisors could not agree on Wallar’s salary proposal of $290,000 a year.

At that time, Wallar notified members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors of her decision to decline the job, saying that “it was never an issue of wanting to leave Santa Barbara, but more of a desire to end my career in a larger and challenging organization.”

On Tuesday, Wallar had no comment about the board’s decision.

“I have nothing to offer as I was not present during the board’s discussion,” she said in an email.

