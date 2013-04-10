Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Vote Not to Renew Wallar’s Contract

The CEO recently turned down the same position with Orange County over negotiations about compensation

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 10, 2013 | 12:02 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will not renew the employment contract of county CEO Chandra Wallar when it expires later this year, following a unanimous, closed-session vote on Tuesday.

Chandra Wallar (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Chandra Wallar (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

The board decision, reported during the open session of Tuesday’s regular meeting, sends a clear signal to Wallar, who less than a month ago turned down the same job in Orange County when she was put off by drawn-out negotiations over compensation.

Her contract with Santa Barbara County runs through Oct. 31.

The supervisors reached late Tuesday would not comment on the exact reasons for their decision or whether it relates to Wallar’s recent inklings to leave Santa Barbara.

“Due to the fact that it’s a personnel matter, I’d rather not comment more than what was reported out,” First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal told Noozhawk.

In February, news leaked that Wallar was being considered for the CEO post in Orange County.

Discussions broke down last month when the Orange County Board of Supervisors could not agree on Wallar’s salary proposal of $290,000 a year.

At that time, Wallar notified members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors of her decision to decline the job, saying that “it was never an issue of wanting to leave Santa Barbara, but more of a desire to end my career in a larger and challenging organization.”

On Tuesday, Wallar had no comment about the board’s decision.

“I have nothing to offer as I was not present during the board’s discussion,” she said in an email.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 