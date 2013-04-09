Santa Maria Holding Community Meetings to Gather Input on Recreation, Parks Needs

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department wants to hear from you regarding your recreational wants, needs and priorities.

Whether you want more parks or a specific youth program for your children, your input is important to the development of the 2013 Leisure Needs Assessment and Action Plan.

Three community-meeting opportunities will occur for the Recreation & Parks Department to be responsive to the community and form an Action Plan that will serve as a guide for the next five to 10 years.

This leisure assessment process has not occurred since 2001. Take this opportunity to be a part of the planning process. The meetings are as follows:

» Sunday, April 21, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.

» Thursday, April 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saint John Neumann Church, 966 W. Orchard St.

» Wednesday, May 15, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Battles Elementary School, 605 E. Battles Road

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260. Para ayuda en español, por favor llame 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the City of Santa Maria.