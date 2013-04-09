Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool to Host Community Open House on April 26

By Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool | April 9, 2013 | 2:31 p.m.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool invites the public to its Community Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26 in Stacy Hall on the church campus, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

The entire family is welcome to tour all the facilities, meet staff and enjoy refreshments.

The preschool is a nonprofit organization that welcomes all children ages 3 to pre-kindergarten in the community. Its program is developmentally-based, using thematic units and learning centers to encourage a positive attitude toward school.

The preschool currently is enrolling students for the 2013-14 school year. Regular preschool hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday from September through June.

St. Mark’s offers an environment that honors the carefree days of childhood by supporting and encouraging children to grow, learn, and respect others and themselves. This small school nestled in Los Olivos is proud of serving the area for the past six years — with well-trained and experienced staff of Director Yvonne Lowe, lead teacher Kay Mazariegos and teacher Pete McCarthy.

For more information, contact Lowe at 805.688.1815 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

“Our preschool is known for superior teaching and small classes that prepare children for elementary school in an environment they enjoy,” the Rev. Dr. Randall Day said. “We are grateful for the commitment of our preschool families who have enrolled multiple children through the years, and we welcome new families to this special experience for children in the heart of Los Olivos.”

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Preschool.

