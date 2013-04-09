Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Journalist/Author Starshine Roshell to Keynote Professional Women’s Conference at UCSB

By Melissa Van De Werfhorst for the Professional Women’s Association | April 9, 2013 | 12:02 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara-based Professional Women’s Association is reinventing how it boosts career development opportunities for the community by hosting a full-day conference on Tuesday, May 14 at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion.

Starshine Roshell
Starshine Roshell

The 2013 PWA Conference will feature a keynote talk from award-winning journalist and Santa Barbara author Starshine Roshell.

Best known to local readers for her irreverent column in the Santa Barbara Independent, Roshell has been named Best Columnist by Santa Barbara readers for the past three years. Her work has appeared in dozens of publications from The Hollywood Reporter to the New York Post, and she has published two books of columns, Keep Your Skirt On and Wife on the Edge, with a third on the way this fall.

In the theme of “Network, Innovate, Learn: Adapting to Our Changing World,” the conference program includes opportunities to network with local leaders and entrepreneurs from a variety of sectors, from business to health and wellness.

A full day of panels, sessions and workshops will focus on topics of personal success, career development and work-life balance, including leadership skills, organization, stress management, social media marketing, nutrition, yoga and more. The event also includes a networking lunch, prize drawings throughout the day and other entertainment.

PWA Conference attendance is open to the public and an early registration rate of $40 for the general public is valid through April 12. Complete event information can be found by clicking here.

The conference also celebrates PWA’s 20th anniversary as a UCSB campus organization. The event launches “PWA 2.0” as a reimagined vision for how PWA serves the UCSB population and surrounding communities.

The UCSB Professional Women’s Association is a membership organization at UC Santa Barbara open to anyone affiliated with the university. PWA strives to bring awareness of the contributions of women to the mission of UCSB, to support the advancement of women at UCSB, to serve as a networking channel, and to provide forums to influence issues that affect women at UCSB. Click here for more information.

— Melissa Van De Werfhorst is publicity chair for the Professional Women’s Association.

 
