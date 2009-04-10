Goleta Valley Chamber Offers Free New Business Workshop

Payroll, licensing and budgeting are some topics to be covered during April 16 event

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Palius + O’Kelley, LLP, is offering a New Business Workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at the Chamber office, 271 N. Fairview Avenue, Suite 104. Topics discussed may include cash planning and forecasting, setting up your legal entity, registration and licensing requirements and payroll,

“Often times new business owners have a great product or service, but need some guidance in setting up their finances or business structure. This session will provide a framework for making the best decisions for the long-term health and success of the business,” said Kristen Amyx, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

The workshop will be an interactive session tailored to the interests of those in attendance and is free. Register online at www.GoletaValleyChamber.com or drop in at 4 p.m. April 16.

For more information on what the Chamber is doing to help businesses or to register, visit www.GoletaValleyChamber.com or call 805.967.2500.



