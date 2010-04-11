Barred from Beach, Floatopia Turns into Street Bash Instead

Floatopia, Isla Vista’s renowned annual beach party, turned into “Del-Topia” on Saturday after a concerted effort by authorities kept thousands of young revelers off the narrow strip of sand below the bluffs. Instead, Floatopia fans celebrated the only place they could: the streets.

Last year’s Floatopia beach bash attracted more than 10,000 young people, who left piles of trash and a scene of destruction in their wake. This year, Santa Barbara County officials told the student organizers they needed an event permit, which also required insurance and the presence of security, safety personnel and proper sanitation facilities at the previously unregulated party. Organizers were unable to meet the requirements in time for the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies began closing beach access stairs last weekend and were out in force Friday and Saturday. A sheriff’s patrol boat floated about 150 yards offshore. Witnesses reported scattered vandalism but no major incidents occurred. Officials said a handful of arrests were made Saturday, most of them alcohol-related.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department estimated 8,000 young adults and teenagers partied on oceanfront Del Playa Drive and surrounding streets for most of Saturday. Four law-enforcement agencies — the Sheriff’s Department, UCSB police, California Highway Patrol and state Alcohol Beverage Control — had 59 officers patrolling the area.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the agencies reported 31 arrests/bookings, mostly for public intoxication, and issued 139 citations, largely related to alcohol (i.e. minor in possession, open container in public, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and some violations of the party nuisance ordinance). Twelve people were transported to medical facilities, most as result of alcohol-related incidents. No one fell off the bluffs, Sugars said.

“I don’t think closing off beach access ruined Flotoapia for us at all,” said Ashley Miller, a 20-year-old UCSB student who lives on Del Playa. “We’re all rebelling and partying even harder on the streets.”

Students in bathing suits and beach attire flooded Del Playa, and dubbed the day Del-Topia, while they drank on balconies, rooftops and front lawns of houses.

The Floatopia celebration, a spring semester tradition, wasn’t solely restricted to Del Playa. On Sabado Tarde, one block inland, the scene was just as teeming. An array of UCSB students partook in what was referred to as “the great American challenge,” said Meghan Sholty a UCSB sophomore. The contest between five teams of four people sent each team racing to drink 30 beers, down an eighth of marijuana, eat two pizzas and assemble a 100-piece puzzle, in that order.

The debauchery of Del-Topia began as early as 9 a.m. for some residents and late Saturday showed little sign of dying down. On every corner, students could be seen playing beer pong and taking shots. At a Del Playa party sponsored by Monster Energy Drinks, hundreds of people were packed onto high balconies and in the small backyards along the cliff’s edge.

On a typical night in Isla Vista, Del Playa, popularly referred to as DP, is the epicenter of the social scene for nearby UCSB. On Halloween, the neighborhood is so packed that streets are closed blocks away to keep cars off the street. DP was open to vehicles Saturday, however, which caused frustration for both motorists and pedestrians. Bottles, cans and empty cups were being thrown from balconies and landing on parked cars.

A town hall meeting was held Friday night for students who had questions or concerns about the denial of beach access. Officials decided to shut down the beach because of safety and environmental concerns and the number of people expected at Floatopia this year.

Last year, authorities recorded 13 arrests and 78 citations, while medical personnel treated 33 patients, many of whom sustained traumatic injuries — including two who fell from IV’s blufftop.

“Last year, it turned out to be a 100-percent, alcohol-driven event,” sheriff’s Lt. Brian Olmstead, head of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, told Noozhawk. “Unfortunately, how students treated the beach and each other last year set the tone for what we’re expecting this year.

“We’re hoping people respect the closures and stay off the beach.”

— Noozhawk intern Emily Wilson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . This story includes reporting from Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston.