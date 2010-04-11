Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Ridley-Tree Gets Westmont Fund Drive Headed to Impressive Finish

$5 million pledge provides big boost to $40 million campaign to complete campus construction

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 11, 2010 | 12:01 a.m.

Westmont College’s final $40 million fundraising drive got off to a huge start Saturday evening with the announcement of a $5-million pledge by local philanthropic icon Leslie Ridley-Tree.

Leslie Ridley-Tree
Leslie Ridley-Tree

With the gift, the school has raised more than $67 million of its $102 million goal to complete buildings and facilities under construction on campus as part of the school’s master plan.

Ridley-Tree has contributed millions of dollars to dozens of causes and campaigns over the years, and her latest gift was celebrated at Westmont’s Bright Hope for Tomorrow kickoff event at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort.

“I passionately believe in education and want to support Westmont’s mission of educating young men and women to succeed in all areas of life and make an impact worldwide,” said Ridley-Tree, who has established several scholarships at the interdenominational Christian liberal arts university at 955 La Paz Road.

President Gayle D. Beebe praised Ridley-Tree’s generous investments in the lives of others.

“Lady Ridley-Tree’s philanthropic efforts reflect an exceptional selflessness and love for the people who live in this community,” he said.

Ridley-Tree, a member of the Westmont Music Council, and her late husband, Paul, were honored with the Westmont Medal at the college’s 2003 graduation ceremony. Paul Ridley-Tree, an industrialist who founded Santa Monica-based Pacific Air Industries, an airplane parts manufacturer, died in 2005 at age 88.

Westmont officials say the school will hold about a dozen campaign events throughout the United States over the next year, meeting with alumni, parents and friends who support the college’s mission.

“The Bright Hope for Tomorrow campaign will provide well-designed places where students and faculty can flourish,” Beebe said.

“Adams Center for the Visual Arts, Winter Hall for Science and Mathematics, athletic fields and a new observatory will become essential tools for carrying out our mission of transforming students to serve globally.”

Click here for more information on the Bright Hope for Tomorrow campaign. Click here to make a donation to the campaign.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 