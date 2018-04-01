Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego High’s Interact Club Receives Official Charter

Rotary International youth organization has 15 members on campus

By Betsy Munroe for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | April 10, 2011 | 10:36 p.m.

On behalf of Rotary International, Bill Boyd, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, awarded the official charter for the Bishop Garcia Diego High School Interact Club to Emily Duncan, president of the Interact Club.

Last month, Emily and teacher adviser Brian Frazier attended the Rotary Club breakfast meeting to receive the award. Interact is a Rotary-sponsored youth service club for boys and girls ages 14 to 18 and it provides opportunities for youth to work together to create goodwill locally and globally.

Emily, a sophomore, has been involved with Interact almost since its inception in 2010. A Rotarian friend of hers on Catalina Island encouraged she get involved in Interact. The Bishop Diego club currently has 15 active members. Frazier, chairman of Bishop Diego’s world languages department, acts as the club’s adviser and liaison to RCSBS. He helps guide the students in choosing projects that would “mean a lot to people and would help the people in our community.” Among the projects with which the Interact Club has been involved include making lunches for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and serving dinner there; tutoring children weekly at St. Vincent’s; and helping Campus Ministry with Project Santa, which adopts nine local families each Christmas to provide presents and household goods. The Interact Club hopes to get in one more project before the end of the school year and may take part in Rotarian Work Day at the Elings Park Rotary Centennial Picnic Area on April 30.

Emily hopes to grow Interact at Bishop Diego before she graduates and goes on to college. The Bishop Diego Interact Club was established under the sponsorship of RCSBS. If you are interested in learning more about Interact or want to start a club at your school, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

