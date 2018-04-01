Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:15 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

New Security Measures In Place at Figueroa Street Courthouse

All visitors to Santa Barbara County Superior Court's Figueroa Division will enter through metal detectors now

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 10, 2011 | 4:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court’s Figueroa Division has its new security system in place, so everyone entering the building at 118 E. Figueroa St. will now be going through metal detectors and bag checks.

Previously, metal detectors were placed on the second floor outside of individual courtrooms.

There is also a temporary change for requesting records in the Figueroa building, as the basement was flooded with two to three feet of water after heavy rains a few weeks ago. The storm drains across the rear of the parking lot were clogged with tree roots, which caused the flooding and ruined carpet, trial courts executive officer Gary Blair said.

Criminal records can be requested on the first floor of the Figueroa building, near the elevator. Blair said new carpet will be installed in the basement this week and the records will likely be moved back the week of April 18.

