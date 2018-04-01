Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Getting a Whiff of Bacōn by Fargginay

A sizzling scent lends an aroma of attraction in a real meat market

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | April 10, 2011 | 10:07 p.m.

She: I can bring home the bacōn, fry it up in a pan, and never let you forget you’re a man ...

Z: What’s with the macron? Isn’t it just bacon?

She: Nope. bacōn. By Fargginay.

Z: Have we decided to start adding randōm punctuation to our cōlumns?

She: It’s pronounced Bay-Cone. It’s the brand new fragrance from Fargginay.

Z: Now you’re just saying silly words.

She: I’m 73 percent sure it’s a real thing. I almost ordered you a bottle for your birthday, but I wasn’t sure if you’d prefer the bacōn Classic or the bacōn Gold.

Z: What’s the difference? Does bacōn Classic smell like old bacon?

She: They both smell like bacon, but bacōn Classic has a “spicy maple aroma” while bacōn Gold has more of a “memorable sizzling citrus” odor.

Z: I feel like I’m being punked.

She: Maybe. After all, their tag line is “scent by the gods.” But I don’t think I’d mind it if you smelled like bacon. It might be good scent on you. Better than the stench of bicycle sweat or pool chlorine.

Z: bacōn is a man perfume? You know I hate those things.

She: But this one smells like bacon. I bet you’d spend most of the day just sniffing yourself.

Z: I call that Tuesday.

She: And, in fact, it’s a unisex scent.

Z: That’s not good. What if I start dating a girl who wears bacōn, she breaks my heart, and then I make friends with a guy who wears bacōn? That could be very confusing. Never mind how I would break down sobbing every time I had breakfast at a diner.

She: I don’t think you should be dating a girl in the first place. It would be bad for our marriage.

Z: I’m just saying. What’s the appeal of making it unisex?

She: Bacon may not be kosher, but it’s universal.

Z: Unless you’re a vegetarian. Then it’s more like bacon mace.

She: In the immortal words of Katy Perry, “Bacon is like the candy of meats.” It’s hard to resist. So it seems logical that men would find it an inviting scent on a woman, and girls would find it very yummy on a guy.

Z: What if I’m making out with my new girlfriend, and I forget that she’s not actually bacon, and I take a bite? Seems like a liability issue.

She: Fargginay.

Z: I’m just saying.

She: They’re not breaking new ground. Meat has made an appearance in fragrances before. Burger King has a scent called Flame.

Z: Eau d’Porky Pig is looking pretty classy.

She: It was advertised as “the scent of seduction with a hint of flame-broiled meat.”

Z: I guess if the band KISS can have its own fragrance, so can the creepy King.

She: It makes me think we should develop a fragrance of our own.

Z: How about onïon? Or gãrlic? Those are both good cooking smells. You’d still have the biting issues, but yum.

She: Eww. I was thinking more like the vanilla cinnamon-scent Snickerdoodles. Everybody likes Snickerdoodles.

Z: Plus it’s fun to say.

She: And cinnamon is pretty gender neutral.

Z: What about booze and bōdy odor? Those are pretty gender neutral.

She: Those are pretty universally gross. You need something tasty and hard to resist.

Z: I got it. ChöcôlatE Bacōn. A spray-on fragrance collaboration from See’s Candies and Burger King.

She: That’s brilliant. If you start wearing that, I’ll even let you keep your girlfriend.

Z: Yes, dear.

