Oreana Winery Hosting Benefit for Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute

This Saturday, April 21, the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute will host a fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. at Oreana Winery & Tasting Room, 205 Anacapa St., to support marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation and research.

Guests will party the night away with live music by Lois Mahalia and Georgetown Band, sip savory Oreana wines and flavorful beer from The Brewhouse, enjoy appetizers and desserts prepared by local chefs and restaurants, and try their luck with CIMWI’s raffle and silent auction, which are filled with great items donated by local businesses.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person in advance or $40 at the door. Price of admission includes two drink tickets, appetizers, desserts and one raffle ticket, with additional drink and raffle tickets for sale at the event.

Oreana will be pouring wines with specially designed labels for CIMWI. These wines will also be available for purchase at the fundraiser, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to CIMWI.

Enjoy appetizers and desserts provided by Pure Joy Catering, Sojourner Cafe, Meat n’ Potatoes, Chef Stephanie, Trufflehound’s Fine Chocolates, Rincon Catering, Personal Chef Beth Ramone of Whisk and more!

Raffle and silent auction items have been donated by many local businesses, including Condor Express, Patagonia, Yoga Soup, Handbag & Luggage Store, Plum Goods and Cloud Climbers Jeep & Wine Tours.

Lois Mahalia and Georgetown Band will provide live music, including everything from R&B and funk to reggae and calypso — something for everyone!

Reserve your tickets today. Space is limited! Call Gail at 805.364.0411 or book online at www.oreanawinery.com and click on “wine store.” Each event ticket is a tax-deductible donation to CIMWI (tickets are non-refundable).

— Ruth Dover is the director of business operations for the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.