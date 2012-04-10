Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Local YMCAs Thrive Thanks to Helping Hands of Dedicated Volunteers

Channel Islands YMCA branches offer a variety of volunteer opportunities for all ages

By Thomas Schmid for the Channel Islands YMCA | April 10, 2012 | 3:09 p.m.

A few years ago, the U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp in honor of “Volunteers.” Although I thought the sentiment was nice, I was still working and my concept of volunteers was, I admit, fairly limited. In fact, I didn’t even realize my own volunteer commitments.

Then I retired and stepped into the wonderful world of volunteers — those who have a certain amount of discretionary time and who decide that retirement has a better purpose than “killing time until you die.”

There are plenty of people who are still working for a living who fit volunteer activities into their schedules. I salute them! And I realize that I used to be one of them. They are parents, church and synagogue members and friends, participants in clubs, museums, a wide variety of societies and any number of social service programs, especially those that feed the hungry, and local government boards and committees.

“Accept an assignment, then you won’t feel responsible for the whole thing,” Sister Corita Kent said.

There are volunteers who do one little thing that is part of a much larger purpose, but doing that single job keeps someone else from having to do it and better qualified people can spend their time on more technical matters.

Then there are the volunteer opportunities in which one comes face to face with those who are served. These carry with them their own kind of challenges and rewards. And for those who spend or have spent our working days in more isolated pursuits, these volunteer gigs can offer a healthy alternative.

When I look around the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, I see volunteers who are here for 15 or 20 hours each week, and I see those who come in for specific meetings and classes. We have volunteers on the front desk, and participants in the annual Campaign for Youth and Families. We have volunteers who teach swim lessons, who staff teen programs such as the Model UN and Youth and Government. We have volunteers who help run our day camps and summer camps. Our Fit For Life instructors are volunteers, and our boards and committees are made up of volunteers.

That doesn’t even begin to consider the number of volunteers it takes to coach, keep score and officiate all the children’s, youth and adult soccer, baseball, basketball and football programs. And let’s not forget those who stuff envelopes, make telephone calls and run errands as the needs arise. 

Really, where would the Y be without volunteers? We couldn’t begin to run all the programs and activities we run without all the helping hands that pitch in.

The branches of the Channel Islands YMCA offer a variety of volunteer opportunities for all ages. Click here or contact a local branch for more detailed information.

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Thomas Schmid is an Active Older Adult Program specialist for the Channel Islands YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 