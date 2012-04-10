Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Shelters Marking ‘Chihuahuas de Mayo’ with Free Spay, Neuter

Half-price adoption fees also offered during May for chihuahuas and mixes

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Animal Services | April 10, 2012 | 5:08 p.m.

In celebration of “Chihuahuas de Mayo,” Santa Barbara County owners of chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes will be able to get their dogs spayed or neutered for free during the month of May.

Santa Barbara County’s major animal shelters are also offering half off adoption fees for chihuahuas and mixes as part of the “Whole Enchihuahua” program.

Free surgeries will be provided for the first 300 dogs signed up. Owners should call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, 805.934.6968 (Santa Barbara County residents only)

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, 805.688.8224

» Santa Barbara Humane Society, 805.964.4777 x20

» C.A.R.E.4Paws, 805.968.CARE (2273)

Participating shelters will be offering half off adoption fees for chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes adopted during May, to celebrate “Chihuahuas de Mayo” and draw attention to the overpopulation of chihuahuas in the shelters. Chihuahuas and related mixes represent 40 percent of dogs living in area shelters.

“The fact that all of our shelters have chosen to collaborate on this promotion is an indication of how serious we feel the problem is,” said Jan Glick, Santa Barbara County’s director of Animal Services. “We want to help pet owners who might not have the money to get their dogs fixed, as well as encouraging prospective dog owners to bring a fun, affectionate dog into their lives.”

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and the three Humane Societies, along with C.A.R.E.4Paws and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership (RPO) Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

 

