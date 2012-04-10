Nonprofit Community Film Studio Opening in Santa Barbara

CFSSB is open to everyone with an interest in movies — no experience necessary

Lights, camera, action! Launching Sunday, April 29, Santa Barbara will be home to the world’s first-ever nonprofit, all-volunteer, community film company — the Community Film Studio Santa Barbara.

Based on the traditional model of a community theater group, CFSSB wants everyone who shares an interest in movies to join and become a part of filmmaking history. CFSSB brings together experienced professionals with those with little or no experience — a true community of friends of all ages, backgrounds and experience — to collaborate and make movies locally for audiences globally. Most important in the mix is to have fun doing it. These will be truly independent films of which everyone can be proud of having made a contribution.

Join us from 4 to 6 p.m. April 29 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 Cota St. in Santa Barbara, for an introduction to the project, how you can become a part of it and meet the board of directors who will be playing integral roles as mentors in CFSSB. There is no charge for this event, and there’s plenty of free parking on school grounds.

“Films to be produced will be very modestly budgeted,” board president Jack Presnal said. “Their excellence will come from the contributions of the members. No matter your background, there is a role in CFSSB for everybody. Making a movie requires the widest range of skills, not just technical film skills, to reach the screen. So truly, even with no experience or background, there is an important part for everyone to play.”

The first film for CFSSB will be under the tutelage of well-known actress Finola Hughes, who is expanding her repertoire to directing with this first feature for CFSSB.

“I am extremely excited to be involved in this endeavor; joining my community in the launch of such a new, autonomous venture in filmmaking,” she said.

To get started, it’s easy. Just follow these steps and you’re on your way to working in the movies!

Start at the CFSSB website by clicking here.

» 1. Complete an online application and join ($25 per individual or $50 for a family). Dues can be paid via cash, check or MC/Visa/AMEX.

» 2. Join a committee and start helping to shape our process and path. This is your film studio.

» 3. Consider crew positions you might have skills in, or are interested in learning about. There are many positions that require no film background or training.

» 4. Take a workshop and start becoming a master at one of the many areas of production.

» 5. Once the shooting schedule is announced, try to make time available in your schedule to be able to participate. This is the single most important contribution you can make.

» 6. Become a part of the film’s promotional effort through Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, etc. Help build awareness and interest in others seeing the film. Not only will we make the films, but we will distribute them as well. We are the marketing department!

» 7. Bring all your neighbors to a screening. Buy the DVD. Download and watch.

» 8. Now, let’s start on the next movie.

CFSSB board members include Jack Presnal, founder and president; Annie Dahlgren, treasurer; Phebe Mansur, secretary; and Patrick Gregston, Kimi Vandyke, John Macurdy, James Kahn and Jason Lehman.

For more information, click here or call 805.751.5678.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Community Film Studio Santa Barbara.