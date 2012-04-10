Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:56 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Fire Chief Reports Improved Response Times

Michael Dyer says a task force's efforts to help the department's processing of calls have made a difference

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 10, 2012 | 10:13 p.m.

After coming under scrutiny for lagging response times, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Michael Dyer reported Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors that the department has seen significant improvements.

In February, outside consulting firm Citygate Associates outlined some of the challenges the department is facing within the larger framework of the county’s financial restraints.

Response times were among the areas they looked at, and the group found that the department reached its goal of six minutes to respond to a scene only 63 percent of the time.

A task force was formed after the report was given to the Board of Supervisors. It was made up members of the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department as well as the Public Health Department, and the group examined the response times.

Since then, Dyer reported that response times for structure fires and EMS calls have been significantly reduced.

Call times for structure fires have decreased from about three minutes to one minute and 38 seconds, and EMS calls have gone from three minutes and 50 seconds to one minute and 30 seconds.

“It’s good, but we want to get down to that minute, and we’re still working within this task force to reduce those response times,” Dyer said, adding that focusing on improving the process of that call has helped significantly.

Communities aren’t forced to provide fire service to residents, but if they do, they must meet minimum standards. How to pay for services remains an open question as the county moves into its budget season.

Pre-Proposition 13 tax rates won’t support the current or desired level of services, according to Citygate officials, and the department has a structural deficit that will continue to grow as costs increase. The department would need $4 million per year over the next three years just to maintain current levels of service.

Citygate also said that Santa Barbara County pays a lower portion of its property taxes to fire services than other communities, and adjusting that amount may be part of this year’s budget discussions. Dyer said the department has made big strides just in the two months since the last presentation from Citygate, and not all of the recommended changes will require more money.

Of the 29 recommendations the company made, Dyer said the department can do more than half without more funding.

The department disagreed with only two of the suggestions, one of which would have added a mobile mechanic position for minor repairs and maintenance in the fire stations. Dyer said the department will continue to use the general services mechanic shared by the county instead of making a new hire.

He also took issue with the suggestion that brownouts — in which stations close for a determined period of time — happen periodically, but said stations could stay open by shifting around staff.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 