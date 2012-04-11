Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Downs Buena in Boys’ Tennis Matchup

Chargers rack up 17-1 Channel League win

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 11, 2012 | 12:11 a.m.

Under swirling winds, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team on Tuesday played an efficient Channel League match at Buena. Everyone played well on both teams, and DP pulled off a 17-1 win.

In singles, some of the sets were close, and one went to a nailbiting tiebreaker.

Joshua Wang swept his singles without losing a game. In doubles, the alternates were fired up and punctuated their shots. Eugene Cho did a lot of effective, unreturnable overheads. Cho and his partner, Richard Souleles, took their set at 6-0.

Way to go, Chargers! Next up for Dos Pueblos (6-2, 2-1) is a home match vs. Cate on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 2-0
Joshua Wang 3-0
Sean Handley 2-0
Dylan Zapata 0-1
Matthew Wu 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-0
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 2-0
Andrew Tufenkian/Greg Steigerwald 1-0
Noah Gluschankoff/Ankush Khemani 2-0
Richard Souleles/Eugene Cho 1-0
Sanad Shabbar/Kyle Riharb 1-0

Buena Singles

Brian Perrett 0-3
Andres Parra 0-3
Kevin Holst 1-2

Buena Doubles

John Oyan/Paul Stockdill 0-3
Andrew Huang/Blake Gurrola 0-3
Jeff Baida/Dee Lucas 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

