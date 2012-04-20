Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Gears Up for Earth Day Festivities This Weekend

Two-day event continues Sunday, with attendees encouraged to bike to Alameda Park for free valet and tune-ups

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 20, 2012 | 12:23 a.m.

It’s almost time for a Santa Barbara institution to commence.

Earth Day festivities hit Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St., this weekend, with a schedule packed full of food, music, events and all things green. The fun starts on Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s the 42nd year the Community Environmental Council has hosted the event, established in the wake of the 1969 oil spill. Hundreds of organizations are participating this year, including Noozhawk and ParentClick.com, which will have their staff out talking to festival-goers on both days.

Selma Rubin will be honored posthumously with this year’s Environmental Hero Award. Rubin died in March at 96, and was a local champion for environmental and social causes. She helped established many local nonprofits, including the Community Environmental Council.

Those riding bikes to the event should enter at Micheltorena and Anacapa streets and are invited to take advantage of the free bike valet and free tune-ups. BiciCentro will be running the DIY bike shop, with assistance from REI’s Bike Techs and Santa Barbara Middle School’s Bike Monkeys.

Event organizers estimate that more than 2,000 people biked to the festival last year, and riders can peruse a bike culture hub featuring art installations, a mini-stage, a DIY bike repair area and bike-related exhibitors.

The festival also will be home to what organizers say is the largest-running Green Car Show between Los Angeles and San Francisco. This will be the show’s 13th year, and will showcase dozens of efficient and alternative-fueled vehicles, including the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt. A “solar carport” will be on display in partnership with Solforce.

A kid’s corner will feature arts and crafts, face painting, a marine touch tank and more.

A food court will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local and regional exhibitors offering organic smoothies, sandwiches, veggie burgers, Thai cuisine, and freshly baked wood-fired pizzas and other items. Firestone Walker Brewery will be serving up local wines and its new “805” brew in the Earth Day Gazebo each day from 2 to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event, including its sponsors and schedules.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

