Tickets On Sale for KJEE Summer Round-Up at Santa Barbara Bowl

The eighth annual KJEE Summer Round-Up will take place at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, June 1. Tickets are on sale now.

The round-up will feature Los Angeles natives Silversun Pickups, Grammy-nominated Garbage, New Zealand’s The Naked And Famous, indie rockers Grouplove and indie-pop rockers Gardens & Villa.

In the year of the saxophone, Santa Barbara’s Gardens & Villa give us the flute. And along the way, G&V effectively wipe clear the vaseline from the murky bedroom funk of recent days. G&V bang out instant classics — each crystal clear and immaculate, but no less sweeping or languid. Their debut is a youthful exploration of just how opulent and pop starkness can go. It also leaves an impression of California in the way that Richard Diebenkorn’s Ocean Park series or the pool party scene from The Graduate both do, always sensed more than stated outright.

In 2010, Gardens & Villa traveled to Oregon to record their debut with visionary, vibemaster and labelmate Richard Swift. Together, they put some sand in the sheets of new wave (“Black Hills”) and pop some translucent funk (“Orange Blossom”). There’s also a level of effortless class maintained across the whole set. Each and every lush little gem explores the wonderful mystery between intuition and proficiency, between tension and repose.

Don’t miss your chance to see KJEE’s Summer Round-Up at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets range from $30 to $44, plus applicable service charges. Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.