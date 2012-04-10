Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Mark Sherman Joins Taste of the Nation as Restaurant Relations Chair

Ruben Mislang also joins the team, on the Community Relations Committee, for the May 20 event

By Joni Kelly for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara | April 10, 2012 | 2:11 p.m.

Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara, part of the national organization Share Our Strength, is pleased to announce that Mark Sherman has joined the steering committee as restaurant relations chair.

In his role with group, Sherman will help recruit restaurants to participate in the May 20 event at the Montecito Country Club to end childhood hunger in Santa Barbara County. Click here for tickets or information.

He will build partnerships within the community, coordinate the “Shout Out” video series, and educate the general public about the mission of this valuable organization.

Sherman is a recovering restaurant owner with extensive local ties. He has participated in many nonprofit fundraisers and serves as treasurer for the Summer Solstice Celebration. He coordinates a healthy cooking program at La Cumbre Junior High and hopes to tie the fight against hunger with the need for better nutrition.

He looks forward to working with the restaurant community to present a top-flight food and wine event for the worthiest of causes.

“Mark is a wonderful addition to this year’s committee,” event chairwoman Jessica Knight said. “He brings a great deal of hands-on restaurant experience along with a solid knowledge of children’s nutritional needs that uniquely qualifies him for this position on our team. We’re looking forward to having many new restaurants participating in this year’s event thanks to Mark’s connections in the industry.”

Also joining Taste of the Nation is Ruben Mislang on the Community Relations Committee. He will help raise awareness and funds, maintain the website, provide design support and educate the general public about the mission of the organization.

Mislang is the principal for M4 Interactive, a Santa Barbara-based graphic design and web development company, and has more than 12 years experience in print and digital media.

— Joni Kelly is the communications chair for Taste of the Nation Santa Barbara.

