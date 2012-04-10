Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rainfall Expected By This Evening From First of Two Storms

Most areas are likely to see a half-inch to an inch of precipitation

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 10, 2012 | 2:53 p.m.

Rain showers should begin spreading south across Santa Barbara County on Tuesday evening, as the first of two late-season storms makes its way into the Central Coast.

Forecasters are calling for a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, diminishing to 60 percent by Wednesday morning.

North County communities should see showers beginning late Tuesday afternoon, with rainfall reaching the South Coast by about 8 p.m., according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. A second storm is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday.

“These will be good storms for April, and we definitely need the rain,” Kittell said.

The heaviest rain is expected between 6 p.m. and midnight north of Point Conception, and between midnight and 8 a.m. on the South Coast.

Rainfall amounts should be modest, Kittell said, with the first storm dropping a half-inch to an inch in most locations. Amounts from the second storm should be about half that, he added.

Daytime highs the next few days should be in the low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Winds may be gusty at times.

Clear skies should return by the weekend, Kittell said, but conditions are expected to remain cool and windy.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 