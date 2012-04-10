Ward Off ID Thieves at SBB&T’s Community Shred Day in Goleta

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the City of Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace and Iron Mountain is sponsoring a third Community Shred Day on Wednesday, April 18.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace, 7078 Marketplace Drive in Goleta, across from the SBB&T branch and Costco.

“Shredding old documents that contain information such as your Social Security number, bank account numbers or any other confidential data is an essential step in protecting yourself from identity theft,” said C.J. Ward, KEYT Channel 3 news anchor. “We’ve had tremendous success in our previous shredding events, and we hope to make this important program a regular event in our community.”

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders are not acceptable.

For more information, call SBB&T Community Relations Officer Randy Weiss at 805.899.8448.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.