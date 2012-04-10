Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Strickland Raises $770,000 in First Quarter in Run for Congress

State senator seeks to represent California's newly drawn 26th District

By Jake Parsons for Sen. Tony Strickland | April 10, 2012 | 3:54 p.m.

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley, a candidate for Congress in California’s open 26th Congressional District announced Tuesday that he raised $770,000 in the first campaign reporting period and will report $720,000 cash on hand.

“I’m very humbled by the tremendous support our campaign has received in just 11 weeks,” Strickland said. “Our fast start will allow us to deliver our message of job creation and uniting our community around economic policies that provide hope for families struggling to make ends meet.”

Although California’s 26th Congressional District is rated by the respected Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s “Crystal Ball” as a true “toss-up” race, Strickland begins the campaign with a large advantage having already represented every part of the congressional district during his service in the Assembly and State Senate.

Running in California’s new top-two primary system means that Strickland will be able to save a significant amount of resources for the general election in November.

“Strickland’s first quarter total is more than two and a half times what the top Democrat front-runner reported and is among the top first quarters for any candidate in an open seat in recent U.S. history,” California fundraiser Jeff Miller said.

Strickland was elected to the California Senate representing parts of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties in 2008. He previously served the area as a member of the Assembly from 1998 to 2004. He is married to his wife of 14 years, Audra. Together they have two small children, Ruby Ruth and Anthony Paul.

— Jake Parsons for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 