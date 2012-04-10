Strickland Raises $770,000 in First Quarter in Run for Congress

State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley, a candidate for Congress in California’s open 26th Congressional District announced Tuesday that he raised $770,000 in the first campaign reporting period and will report $720,000 cash on hand.

“I’m very humbled by the tremendous support our campaign has received in just 11 weeks,” Strickland said. “Our fast start will allow us to deliver our message of job creation and uniting our community around economic policies that provide hope for families struggling to make ends meet.”

Although California’s 26th Congressional District is rated by the respected Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s “Crystal Ball” as a true “toss-up” race, Strickland begins the campaign with a large advantage having already represented every part of the congressional district during his service in the Assembly and State Senate.

Running in California’s new top-two primary system means that Strickland will be able to save a significant amount of resources for the general election in November.

“Strickland’s first quarter total is more than two and a half times what the top Democrat front-runner reported and is among the top first quarters for any candidate in an open seat in recent U.S. history,” California fundraiser Jeff Miller said.

Strickland was elected to the California Senate representing parts of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties in 2008. He previously served the area as a member of the Assembly from 1998 to 2004. He is married to his wife of 14 years, Audra. Together they have two small children, Ruby Ruth and Anthony Paul.

— Jake Parsons for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley.