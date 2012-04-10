Susan Ann Darley: The Power of Clarity in Business

Confronting your fears will help lift the fog so you can clearly see your next step

As a business owner, it’s critical that you have a clear picture of your business — where it’s at, where you want it to go and how to get there. However, the current and still unpredictable economy with its strong influence can lead to viewing the landscape through the lens of wishful thinking, fear and limitation. That applies to business owners as well as consumers.

So the question becomes, how do you achieve a vision for your business that takes under consideration the fearful mindset of the average consumer and the unlimited potential of your business?

Many factors play into the answer. The critical factor is to address your own level of fear. Any one area of your life in which you have fear creates a mental and emotional block and prevents you from moving forward. Confronting your fears by taking action lifts the fog so you can clearly see your next step. The real challenge is to have the courage to take each step and practice this on a day-to-day basis.

Easier said than done? Of course, and the reason is that your fears are fueled by your emotions. Another way of looking at it is that you are glued to your fears through your emotional state. When your business is run solely by your emotions, you’re in danger of making poor decisions. Not to mention rushing like a mad dog to “fix it.”

The key to good business judgment and stability is balance. A balanced state of mind makes wise use of your head and heart, your intelligence and your intuition. It is the insurance that protects you through the unexpected ups and downs of business.

Then when a crisis hits, whether large or small, it can tip the boat but you will know how to protect it from capsizing. You will guide it through the storm with a strong, steady hand on the rudder and navigate with your inner compass back to calm waters. You then will have harnessed the power of clarity.

When you are empowered with clarity you intuitively see solutions where there used to be confusion. Every area of your business is affected. As a business owner, you will stay grounded and make sound decisions. You will maneuver the ins and outs of your business with greater ease and finesse — from the development of creative marketing strategies to overall organizational improvement.

Achieving the power of clarity in your business is worth pursuing for it will shed light on your day-to-day dilemmas and challenges. Plus, it will save you time, money and frustration as the doors open for new growth and new possibilities.

