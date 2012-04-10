Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: The Incredible Overreaching EPA

Proposed Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants latest strike against jobs and the economy

By Tom Donohue | April 10, 2012 | 5:03 p.m.

The Environmental Protection Agency has the important charge of keeping our water safe and our air clean. It’s a mission supported by the business community — and collectively, we’ve invested $1.5 trillion in the past 30 years to improve the environment. What we don’t support are EPA rules and edicts that are driven by ideology, not science; trample the rights of states, businesses and citizens; and undermine the economy and job creation.

Today’s EPA is simply overreaching. And don’t take my word for it. In recent weeks, courts across the country have struck down politically driven rules by an overzealous agency that won’t take no for an answer.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled the EPA was using the Clean Water Act to “strong arm” regulated parties, and one of the justices called the behavior “unthinkable” for a society that respects property rights. The Fifth Circuit ruled that the EPA overstepped its authority under the Clean Air Act when it blocked Texas’ clean air permitting program. And a D.C. federal district court equated the agency’s claims that it could retroactively veto a validly issued Clean Water Act permit to “magical thinking.”

In addition to these and other instances of overreach, EPA is proposing sweeping new rules with little effort to balance costs and benefits. Even President Barack Obama had to tell the agency to walk back last year’s ozone rules because the costs would be economically disastrous.

Though court decisions and presidential reprimands are important victories in the effort to rein in the EPA, the agency shows no signs of slowing down.

Its latest strike against jobs and the economy is its recently unveiled Proposed Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants. The rule calls for the first-ever greenhouse gas emissions limits for new power plants, which will be virtually impossible to achieve when coal is used. This amounts to a de facto ban on new construction of conventional coal-fired power plants and threatens an essential component of the future U.S. energy mix.

Moreover, the restrictive standard could also ban several types of gas-fired power plants. The proposal is legally dubious and has so many holes that its scope could expand well beyond the entities the EPA seeks to regulate.

For those targeted by an agency that is often wrong but never in doubt, the courts must remain a vehicle for recourse and relief. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will continue to support sensible environmental rules based on sound science and quality data and with benefits that outweigh costs. And we will continue to hold agencies accountable when they exceed their legal authority and undermine our economic recovery.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 