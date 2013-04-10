Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Beneflex Insurance Services Partners with ThinkHR

By Lesa Caputo for Beneflex Insurance Services | April 10, 2013 | 11:37 p.m.

Got (enough) HR? Probably not. No matter how adept, experienced and efficient you may consider yourself to be, I am sure you would welcome at least one clone of yourself to help with human resources-related research projects and to bounce ideas off of with total confidence … right? If I am right, please spend one more minute reading on.

Beneflex Insurance Services has partnered with ThinkHR to provide all of its clients with the most valuable HR tool in the industry — hands down. This could be a resource for you that goes far beyond HR compliance. And as a client of Beneflex, you have this invaluable resource at your fingertips at no cost.

What is ThinkHR?

» It is an HR Hotline.

» Phone access to HR advisers 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. National and regional expertise from certified professionals in human resources.

» Written follow-up on complex issues or researched matters. They are equipped to answer the tough questions, provide practical, actionable advice and deliver it in easy-to-understand, plain English.

» It is an HR library.

» Thousands of forms, documents, tools, checklists and templates for every HR department

» Job description builder and salary benchmarking tools.

» It is HR training.

» 200-plus on-demand web-based courses for both management and employees.

» Popular subject categories: employment, workplace safety, environmental compliance, unlawful harassment prevention, customer service and wellness. Plus HR compliance alerts, HRCI webinars and whitepapers.

Where is ThinkHR?

» If you are a client of Beneflex, it is coming your way in the next 30 days — at no cost to you.

» If you are not a client of Beneflex yet, maybe it’s time for you to check us out.

Please give us a call at 805.684.5100 to learn more today.

— Lesa Caputo is a benefit advisor for Beneflex Insurance Services.

