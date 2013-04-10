Museum of Natural History’s ‘Quasars to Sea Stars’ Hosting Free Teen Friday

Teens and their families are invited to Free Teen Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

This special event will be hosted by the museum’s Quasars to Sea Stars program, a four-year science work-study program where students work closely with educators and scientists at the museum to learn about the natural world, including entomology, zoology, astronomy, marine biology and anthropology.

Guests will rediscover the treasures and magic of the museum. Teens can participate in after-hours activities, including private tours, a special planetarium show, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the Quasars to Sea Stars science program, as well as other volunteer opportunities to earn community service hours. Reservations are not required.

— Valeria Velasco represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.