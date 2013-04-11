Parents, Students Voice Concerns Over Pending Closure of El Puente School

County officials announce the school will shut down in June because of budget issues, citing fewer referrals and low enrollment

Parents, students and teachers of El Puente Community School spoke out against the planned closure at Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, after the Santa Barbara County Education Office announced the campus will be shut down in June because of budget issues.

County officials say the school is getting fewer referrals and cannot afford to stay in the current location with such low enrollment. There are currently 66 students, who will return to their home districts — 62 to the SBUSD and four to the Carpinteria Unified School District.

The school, at 430 E. Gutierrez St., usually serves short-term students who are transitioning back to school from a Probation Department program or were expelled from their district. Students can also attend voluntarily.

Tuesday night was the first Board of Education meeting since families were told about the school shutting its doors in June.

Though it was the county’s decision — Superintendent Dave Cash reminded people — the district is meeting with families to match up students with appropriate schools for next year.

“At the end of the day, I’m confident our district will continue to serve our students no matter what happens,” board president Monique Limón said.

Former County Education Office spokeswoman Wendy Shelton said her office had discussed moving locations and other alternatives, but nothing has been decided.

Lucilla Tacadena, a former special-education teaching assistant at El Puente, shared a story about a former student, Edith Rodriguez, who was involved in the Eastside gang “going nowhere.” In March, she represented Santa Barbara City College at the Aspen Institute College Experience Program awards, where SBCC was chosen as one of the two winners for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Who would have thought, she said, that “this former gang member on drugs going nowhere fast would be sitting at the nation’s Capitol with the vice president’s wife, Jill Biden.”

The staff members at that school give students hope for the future, she said, and it would be a tragedy to lose that.

Claudia Lopez, a student at El Puente, told the board that she has had more downs than ups.

“I’m 15, and I’ve lived a lot in my 15 years,” she said. “And just like Edith, I was going nowhere fast.”

Lopez said no one had ever cared about her, or what she did — until El Puente. She plans to dual enroll next fall, but lamented for students like her who wouldn’t get the chance to experience the community school.

“I have just gotten off of probation; I was put on for various reasons and I’m very happy to be exactly where I’m at, but I’m very disappointed that all of you, whoever it has been, decided to close El Puente,” she said. “I think it’s a shame because that mission statement described El Puente.”

Bea Molina, speaking for the Milpas Community Association, said the community wants to know if there is a sliver of hope for some form of El Puente to survive.

“Parents are here because they are scared, they are really scared; a few of them applied at La Cuesta already but were told there’s no room for them because of their academic history,” she said.

Some students can’t attend other high schools because of gang rivalries, she added.

“It’s not that we don’t want Santa Barbara High to take care of them — we do — but how are you going to ensure peace, safety and education?” Molina said.

Judette Montoya said her son, Jacob Escobar, started attending El Puente after he was suspended twice in high school. He was dealing with his parents’ divorce and attention deficit disorder, and “kind of rebelled,” she said. He was 14, and the youngest student at the school.

“I was very terrified and very scared, but the teachers totally reached out to him,” she said.

Jacob stayed at El Puente past the one-year required and is now a junior. He’s working in a law firm through Partners in Education and will graduate six months early, which her family never thought was possible.

“I’m very concerned because my son will probably go on and probably succeed, but what about another 14-year-old boy in my son’s position?” she said.

Parent Eddie Torres, who has taught at El Puente for 17 years, said the school has been an important part of the community for 25 years, serving students that other schools don’t. He said the district may know that the county made the final decision, but many community members don’t know the details and are very worried about where their children will go after the closure.

“I feel like we’re on the Titanic but the Titanic already sank; I feel like I’m one of those guys who made it onto the life boats, and some of the kids I worked with are swimming that way, and some are trying to get on,” he said.

Cash reiterated that he “had absolutely no input into the decision” and that the district is meeting with parents and students to find places for them.

“We’re working very hard on an issue we were not expecting to work on,” he said. “We’re looking at possible options within the current educational system, and we’re exploring what additional opportunities we need to offer for those who may not be able to go to Alta Vista or La Cuesta or our comprehensive high schools.”

