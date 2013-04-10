Weeklong Birdathon to Benefit Santa Barbara Audubon Society

To celebrate the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s 50th anniversary and to raise funds for the chapter’s important missions, it’s having our first-ever Birdathon in late April.

Six field trips will be led by expert birders April 20-28, and beginners are welcome. Bird on your own or form a team to count species. Get friends to sponsor you to raise money for the Audubon Society.

A “big-sit” will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 21 at Goleta Beach.

The wrap-up picnic is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. April 28 at Stow Grove Park. Hear what species the teams and field trips saw!

For more information, check out the trips and other details on the special Birdathon page by clicking here. Register soon before the trips fill up.

— Libby Patten represents the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.