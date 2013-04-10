Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Weeklong Birdathon to Benefit Santa Barbara Audubon Society

By Libby Patten for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society | April 10, 2013 | 6:11 p.m.

To celebrate the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s 50th anniversary and to raise funds for the chapter’s important missions, it’s having our first-ever Birdathon in late April.

Six field trips will be led by expert birders April 20-28, and beginners are welcome. Bird on your own or form a team to count species. Get friends to sponsor you to raise money for the Audubon Society.

A “big-sit” will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 21 at Goleta Beach.

The wrap-up picnic is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. April 28 at Stow Grove Park. Hear what species the teams and field trips saw!

For more information, check out the trips and other details on the special Birdathon page by clicking here. Register soon before the trips fill up.

— Libby Patten represents the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to new[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 