Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Hosting Annual Mental Health Fair

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital will present its annual Mental Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in the Burtness Auditorium.

More than 25 nonprofit community agencies will be participating and providing free information to the public.

The event will educate the community about services that are available for those affected by mental illness. Local therapists and psychiatrists will present lectures on opiate prescription abuse, bipolar disorder, and young adults with trauma and substance abuse issues (see list below). Educational information and self-assessment tools will also be available.

The Mental Health Fair takes place during National Mental Health Month. The event is sponsored by Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Psychiatric Services.

Lecture Schedule

» 10:30 a.m. — Paul Erickson, M.D., “What’s New in Bipolar Disorder”

» 11:45 a.m. — Steve Barnett, M.D., “Opioid Prescriptions: Issues in Misuse and Dependence”

» 1 p.m. — Ian Kaminsky, Ph.D., “Young Adults with Trauma and Substance Abuse”

