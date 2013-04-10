Santa Maria Seeks Representative for County Library Advisory Committee

The City of Santa Maria will accept applications to serve on the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee until 5 p.m. Friday, April 26.

The appointment will be made by the City Council on May 7.

The Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee consists of nine members appointed by the county Board of Supervisors. The City Council nominates one member. The board members review and maintain the master plan for each county library service zone, make recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determine the per capita level of service, review budgets, consider site locations and building programs, review the operation of the library, and so forth.

The committee meets at least quarterly and averages seven meetings per year, usually in the Solvang Branch Library at 10 a.m. Wednesdays (established by the County of Santa Barbara).

Members of the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the city’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office.

Committee members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions that may affect their personal economic interests. Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the state agency that interprets the law’s provisions.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on this committee, please complete the interactive application, available by clicking here. Applications may be completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage, or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x307.

— Rhonda Garietz is the chief deputy clerk for the City of Santa Maria.