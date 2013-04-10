Tropicana Student Housing Names 2013-14 Residence Life Staff

Tropicana Student Housing is proud to announce its student Residence Life staff for the 2013-14 academic year.

After an intensive five-week interview and training process, twenty-six UCSB and SBCC students were chosen to provide leadership and build community at Tropicana Del Norte Residence Hall, Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall and the Villas at Tropicana Upperclassmen Apartments.

“We are looking forward to using the unique talents of all of our student staff next year,” said Anna Rogers, associate director of Residence Life. “The candidates we selected are leaders who can inspire our residents and are crucial for creating a tight-knit community at Tropicana.”

Jacob Staines, a UCSB junior from Sacramento, will be the residence director at Tropicana Del Norte Residence Hall for UCSB students. Erika Bellitt, a Westmont student from Pleasanton, and McKinley Mathon, a SBCC student from Atherton, will be the new directors at Tropicana Gardens Residence Hall for SBCC students. Alex Markovich, a UCSB student from Corona, will be the new director of the Villas at Tropicana Upperclassmen Apartments.

New resident assistants for the 2013-14 school year will be Martin Brambila (UCSB) from Santee; Zachary Clark (SBCC) from Tehachapi; Tanaya Deshmukh (UCSB) from Pune, India, by way of Mission Viejo; Yoli Gavaldon (UCSB) from Irvine; Hannah Guillies (SBCC) from Thousand Oaks; Harmony Hartley (SBCC) from Ojai; Kodie Hebert (SBCC) from Portland, Ore.; Nico Hernandez (SBCC) from Salou, Spain; Yarim Jalomo, (SBCC) from Fresno; Jenny Nguyen (UCSB) from Santa Clara; Gladiola Pelayo, (UCSB) from Glendale; Tracy Pfister (SBCC) from Napierville, Ill.; Eric Rouse (UCSB) from Placerville; Matthew Ruth (UCSB) from Valley Springs; Morgan Ryan (UCSB) from Salt Lake City, Utah; and Johnathan Sokol (UCSB) from Thousand Oaks.

Returning Tropicana resident assistants include Francisco Escobedo, a UCSB student from Cerritos; Austin Fekete, a UCSB student from Chino; Betti Guerrero, a UCSB student from Greenfield; and Sean Tanabe from San Francisco, an SBCC student who will transfer to UCSB next year.

Ryan Fluence, a native of New Orleans who is transferring from SBCC to UCSB next year, will be Tropicana’s judicial coordinator. Carolyn Burt, a SBCC student from Palo Alto, will be Tropicana’s program coordinator.

— Wendy Ballard is the director of marketing for Tropicana Student Housing.