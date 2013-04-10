Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gift from Dr. Virgil Elings Provides Colonoscopies for Uninsured

By Jill Fonte for the Sansum Clinic | April 10, 2013 | 11:09 a.m.

Local philanthropist Dr. Virgil Elings has given a generous gift of financial support that allows patients without health insurance to have colonoscopy screenings that they would otherwise not be able to afford.

Dr. Elings’ colon cancer was discovered from a colonoscopy when he was 67, and that procedure likely saved his life. Looking back, he wished he had the colonoscopy at an earlier age before cancer developed. He realized he could take action to make colonoscopy screenings available to those who do not have insurance.

In 2008, Dr. Elings made an initial gift of $50,000 to screen 100 patients through Sansum Clinic, in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. The program has made such an impact that he has continued to support it, and more than 400 people have benefited from his generosity. When it hit 300 screenings, it became the largest free colon cancer screening program on record in the country.

“Colonoscopy is a lifesaving test that allows us to identify and remove polyps before they become cancerous. This is a special story about one patient with means helping many patients in need,” said Dr. John Petrini, gastroenterologist at Sansum Clinic. “It’s always remarkable to see people in our community recognize a need and step up to help their neighbors.”

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, on in 20 people are at risk for developing the disease. The number of deaths has been decreasing in recent years due to increased focus on screening and improvements in treatment.

Patients older than 50 who do not have health insurance and would like more information on the free colon cancer screening program, should contact Coleen McBride at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics at 805.617.7861. Patients who meet certain criteria will be referred through the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics to Sansum Clinic’s Gastroenterology Department.

For more information on Sansum Clinic and its services, or to make a donation to Sansum Clinic, please contact Dru Hartley, director of philanthropy, at 805.681.7726 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jill Fonte is the director of marketing for Sansum Clinic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 