Captain’s Log: The One That Got Away and Other Tales

Sometimes, the best anglers can do is hang on and enjoy the ride while fishing for compliments

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | April 8, 2009 | 9:46 p.m.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

When the fish bit, big Mike swung his rod upward hard enough to lift a baby grand piano. That fish didn’t budge. I think it got mad because a moment later Mike was pinned to the rail, hanging on for all he was worth and hollering, “I can’t stop this fish!” His rod bent deep enough to look like it would break as it pulsed with the powerful surges of a very large fish. Not many fish can do that to Mike, who stands 6-foot-3 and is built solid. This one did.

My deckhand, Capt. Tiffany Vague, teased and encouraged him by saying, “No worries, Mike. When that fish pulls you over, we’ll grab your ankles. Just hang on to that rod!” Then to Mike’s fishing buddies she added, “We will grab him by the ankles and save him ... right, guys?”

There was just a general amused murmur of response to the effect of, “Sure, if he promises to pay for the fishing trip.” I think they were trying to spark Mike’s fighting spirit.

Capt. Tiffany Vague with a
Capt. Tiffany Vague with a “lingasaur” that didn’t get away. (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Mike wasn’t quite convinced. He bellowed, “Captain, what the heck is this?” I calmly replied, “A ‘lingasaur’ the size of your leg and you’d better put ‘er back into it afore that critter reaches the rocky reef.’‘

Just then the monster ling cod made one more rod-stressing surge and suddenly the line went dead-taut. The fish made it to the reef, the line sawed off on the rocks and big Mike went sprawling backward, flabbergasted.

“What could I have done differently?” Mike asked incredulously. Now, I know Mike and he’s an ace angler. He didn’t do anything wrong other than tangle with a prehistoric monster that kicked his hind end. So I just smiled and said, “Next time, catch the fish.” That convinced Mike he had done the best he could and he felt better. Tiffany rigged him up again, baited his rig with a large lively sardine and he dropped down again, hoping for the best.

Our ling cod season is freshly under way and the fishing is good. Lingcod are a well-managed species, as most are, without need of marine-protected areas that shut out recreational anglers and result in negative socioeconomic impacts. Lingcod are another species we’ve brought back to abundance with tried-and-true fisheries management practices that include seasons, bag limits and minimum size restrictions. Just ask big Mike!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

